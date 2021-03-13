Lura Jean Hawkins
July 21, 1946 - March 09, 2021
Lura Jean Hawkins, 74, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 09, 2021 with family by her side in DeSoto, Texas.
Visitation / Wake service will be held on Saturday March 13, from 3 to 5pm at the Funeral Home. Services will be held on Sunday, March 14 at 11a.m. at Stephen Chapel AME Church in Gause, Texas.
Lura Jean Hawkins leaves to cherish her memory two daughters; Karla Mingo (Mark) and Katina Baldwin (Charles), both of DeSoto, Tx., three grand-daughters: Somer Lewis, Sydney Lewis, and Paige Hawkins; one sister Erma Murphy of Hearne, Tx.
You may leave condolences for Lura at www.danielandsonfuneral.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 13, 2021.