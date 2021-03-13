Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lura Jean Hawkins
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Lura Jean Hawkins

July 21, 1946 - March 09, 2021

Lura Jean Hawkins, 74, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 09, 2021 with family by her side in DeSoto, Texas.

Visitation / Wake service will be held on Saturday March 13, from 3 to 5pm at the Funeral Home. Services will be held on Sunday, March 14 at 11a.m. at Stephen Chapel AME Church in Gause, Texas.

Lura Jean Hawkins leaves to cherish her memory two daughters; Karla Mingo (Mark) and Katina Baldwin (Charles), both of DeSoto, Tx., three grand-daughters: Somer Lewis, Sydney Lewis, and Paige Hawkins; one sister Erma Murphy of Hearne, Tx.

You may leave condolences for Lura at www.danielandsonfuneral.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Stephen Chapel AME Church
Gause, TX
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear about Lura´s passing. She was beautiful inside and out a very good friend. You all are in my prayers!
Evelyn Dorsey
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lura´s passing. My love, prayers and sympathy go to her family. I worked with Lura at the Visitor´s Center, StJos. She was a love and a delight to be around her.
Dena Coe
March 13, 2021
My sympathy to the family. I´m so sorry for your loss. I worked with Ms. Laura for many years at St Joseph and she was a blast. She made the long hours bearable. I´m so sorry we lost touch. She loved her babies and grandchildren. Please call if you need anything. Much Love
Barbara Boston
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results