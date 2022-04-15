Lydia Montelongo Cruz
July 3, 1944 - April 9, 2022
Lydia Montelongo Cruz, 77, of Bryan, Texas, made her final journey home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 in the comfort of her home and her loving family by her side.
Lydia will be lovingly remembered by her husband Adrian of 38 years; her son Carlos; and her grandkids, Kailie, Aidan, Jaren, Zoe, and Adalina Cruz. They will greatly miss their wife, mom, and grandmother for the wonderful and loving time they were able to cherish with her. Lydia had a very special and profound connection with her two eldest grandkids whom will carry on her legacy with them forever.
Lydia leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Vera and husband, Mike Scogin; brothers, Jesse Montelongo and wife, Estela, and Ruben Montelongo; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is reunited with her father and mother, Pedro and Carmen Montelongo; brothers, Pete Jr. and Raul; and sisters, Linda Salazar, Gloria and Mary Montelongo; and her niece, Marie Montelongo.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, April 18, 2022, with a Rosary at 6:30 PM at Hillier of Bryan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by interment at Bryan City Cemetery.
Please visit Lydia's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 15, 2022.