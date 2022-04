Lydia FrancisApril 17, 1939 - September 10, 2021Lydia Francis, 82, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1-2 pm, with a Celebration of Life to begin at 2 pm, on Monday, September 27th, at Reliance Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at Wheelock Cemetery.Please visit Lydia's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.