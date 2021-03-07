Lyle McDonald
August 22, 1924 - February 26, 2021
Lyle McDonald, 96, of Bryan, Texas and formerly of Rockville, NE died peacefully Friday, February 26, 2021 at his home with his son Mark at his side.
Lyle grew up on the family farm and graduated from Rockville High School. He attended Wesleyan College in Lincoln, NE and soon entered the U.S. Army Air Corps training to become a pilot. His love for flying took him to Miami Florida with Eastern Airlines. During this time he married the love of his life, Lavern Ginger Ramsey in 1952, settling there for a number of years. When the airline industry went from prop to jet engines he felt easier on the ground. By then he had developed an interest in land and housing development in several areas of Texas.
As retirement began to loom, Lyle and Ginger checked out the Colorado mountains they built a home each time he changed location, whether it was in Colorado or back in Texas. By 1995, Arizona became interesting and once again he built their retirement home. By 2003, Texas began to look best. "Once a Texan, always a Texan" as they say.
He loved life and enjoyed traveling in their RV, gardening, playing Mexican train, dominos, and spending time with family.
He is preceded in death by his wife; his brother, Norman and wife Clara; brother-in-law, Fred Shepard; and nephews, Micheal Shepard and Parke Little.
Express condolences at www.CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.