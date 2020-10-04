Lynita Audrey (Edgar) RoperLynita Audrey (Edgar) Roper died Oct. 1, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C., to William Earl and Audrey (Van Dercook) Edgar. She was raised in D.C. until the family moved to Denver. Her first semester at the University of Denver she met Donald Gordon Roper. They were married June 6, 1950.They soon moved to Pueblo where Don was the news director at the radio station. In 1952, they moved to Boulder where Don attended law school at the University of Colorado. They then moved to Wheat Ridge, outside Denver. Lynita worked in a bank, and upon Don's graduation and passing the bar, he went to work for Texaco in 1955. In 1960, Don was transferred to Casper, WY, and thus began many transfers to Houston, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Houston and in 1972 to Coral Gables, FL, for 14 years. They retired first to Houston and moved to College Station in May 2004 into a house that Lynita designed on the Pebble Creek golf course.Lynita was active in the United Methodist Church, serving as vice president (programs) of the Miami District of United Methodist Women, delegate to the Florida Annual Conference, president of the Chapelwood UMC United Methodist Women and several terms as a delegate to the Texas Annual Conference. She also served as a greeter and chaired numerous church committees at several churches and was president of her P.E.O. chapter.Her hobbies included genealogy, crafts, bridge/duplicate and reading. She documented her genealogy research in a 309-page book. She created Christmas ornaments each year for her children and grandchildren. Don and Lynita also visited all 50 states and more than 30 countries.Lynita was preceded in death by Don Roper, her husband of nearly 70 years, as well as her parents and sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her children Tris and wife Maria of Houston, Doni and husband Steve of College Station, Kerry and wife Debbie of Houston, and Lori of Tyler. She is also survived by grandchildren Amy and husband Col. Mike Maginness of Virginia and Bryan, Matthew and Lynita Roper of Houston, as well as great grandchildren David and Katie Maginness.Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church.