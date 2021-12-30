Menu
Lynn Scott
Lynn Scott

Lynn Scott, 84, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 30, 2021.
Dear Lynn, you will be missed by so many people. Jerry and I spent so many happy hours with you and Randy. You were a wonderful friend. My condolences and love to Sam and all your children and grandchildren.
Sandal Stephenson
Friend
December 30, 2021
Peace be with you and your family.
Julian McMurrey
Other
December 30, 2021
