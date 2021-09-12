Mae Fincher



May 8th, 1930 - September 8th, 2021



Mae Dorothy Odegaard Fincher passed away peacefully at home September 8th, 2021. She was born to Oscar and Thelma (Evenson) Odegaard on May 8th, 1930 in Hazel, Minnesota. She was the oldest of 4 siblings, Oscar Jr., Duane, Shirley and Gary. Mae graduated valedictorian from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and went on to get degrees in teaching and library science at Bemidji State College.



Eager to see the world she joined the Civil Service as a librarian and was sent to Japan for several years and then to France where she met John Louis Fincher Jr. from Lufkin, Texas, who was serving his commission after being in the corps of cadets at TAMU. They were married and Mae became a homemaker and had their first child (Jeff) in Texas, a second in Montana (Annette), and then John's job with Lufkin industries took them overseas to Libya for several years and then to London, England, for 8 1/2 years where her third child Clint was born. In 1979 they moved to Spring, Texas, where Mae made many good friends at the Cypresswood Women's Club and John eventually retired.



They spent many years traveling with the traveling Aggies and enjoying their golden years. Mae also enjoyed writing letters to family and friends, tending her flowers, reading books and collecting art and antiques. In 2014, after 58 years of marriage, John passed away and 5 years later Mae moved to Bryan, Texas, to spend her last two years with her daughter and son in law. Mae was 91 when she passed.



She is preceded in death by her oldest son Jeffrey, her 4 siblings, and her husband John. She is survived by her daughter Annette, son in law Luke, daughter in law Janice, son Clinton, daughter in law Cynthia, many nieces and nephews and Mildred Jones, caregiver and good friend.



Service will be 10 am Wednesday 9/22/2021 at Klein Funeral Home on Champion Forest in Spring Tx.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 12, 2021.