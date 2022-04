Mae Dee Sanders Hodge



Mae Dee Sanders Hodge, 87, of Giddings, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at First Baptist Church in Giddings. Arrangements are entrusted to Lang Memorial Funeral Home in Giddings.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 20, 2021.