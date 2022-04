Maggie Lee Young



Maggie Lee Young, 92, of Caldwell, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home, then from 2 to 6 p.m. at Galilee M.B.C. in Caldwell. Services will be at 12 p.m. Friday, at the church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 30, 2021.