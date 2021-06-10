Margaret Breland Gilmore
March 8, 1930 - May 27, 2021
Margaret Breland Gilmore, age 91, passed away on May 27, 2021. Funeral services were held at Kingwood First Baptist Church, Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., with visitation beforehand at 2:00 p.m. Interment was held in Oakwood Cemetery, Waco, on June 4th at 2:00 pm.
Margaret Gilmore was born in Mart, Texas, on March 8, 1930, to Ross and Cornelia Breland. Margaret graduated in 1947 from Shamrock High School. She graduated from Baylor University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education.
While teaching in Odessa, she met Earl C. Gilmore, Jr. They married on August 14, 1954, and moved to De Leon, Texas. Earl's work took them to other cities and states, but most of their years were spent in Bryan/College Station. In 2012 they moved from there to the Houston area, where most of their children and grandchildren live.
Wherever she lived, Margaret was active in Baptist churches—as a Sunday school teacher and in missions activities, including programs for wives of international students. Community activities included school events, Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls, Meals on Wheels, and the American Cancer Society
.
Margaret is survived by three children, Larry Gilmore, John Gilmore, and Shelley Taylor, and their spouses; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one niece. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, a sister-in-law, a nephew, and Earl.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Kingwood First Baptist Church, to the Baptist Student Ministry at Texas A&M University, or to the charity of one's choice
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 10, 2021.