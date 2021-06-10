Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Breland Gilmore
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Road
Kingwood, TX
Margaret Breland Gilmore

March 8, 1930 - May 27, 2021

Margaret Breland Gilmore, age 91, passed away on May 27, 2021. Funeral services were held at Kingwood First Baptist Church, Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., with visitation beforehand at 2:00 p.m. Interment was held in Oakwood Cemetery, Waco, on June 4th at 2:00 pm.

Margaret Gilmore was born in Mart, Texas, on March 8, 1930, to Ross and Cornelia Breland. Margaret graduated in 1947 from Shamrock High School. She graduated from Baylor University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education.

While teaching in Odessa, she met Earl C. Gilmore, Jr. They married on August 14, 1954, and moved to De Leon, Texas. Earl's work took them to other cities and states, but most of their years were spent in Bryan/College Station. In 2012 they moved from there to the Houston area, where most of their children and grandchildren live.

Wherever she lived, Margaret was active in Baptist churches—as a Sunday school teacher and in missions activities, including programs for wives of international students. Community activities included school events, Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls, Meals on Wheels, and the American Cancer Society.

Margaret is survived by three children, Larry Gilmore, John Gilmore, and Shelley Taylor, and their spouses; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one niece. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, a sister-in-law, a nephew, and Earl.

Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Kingwood First Baptist Church, to the Baptist Student Ministry at Texas A&M University, or to the charity of one's choice.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Darst Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Darst Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.