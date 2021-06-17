Menu
Margie E. Kearney Koontz
Margie E. Kearney Koontz

Sunrise June 17, 1937 - Sunset Jan. 10, 2021

Happy 84th Birthday Mama and Granny!

We love you! We miss you so much!

Gone but never forgotten!

With love, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 17, 2021.
Happy Birthday Granny! I love and miss you! ~Love, Jai Bird
Jailyn Woods-McGarthy
Family
June 17, 2021
Happy 84th Birthday my dear beautiful sister. I miss you so so much, but God knew what was best. Remember I could always know my age because you were 10 years older ( when you didn't change it lol) Sometimes I reach for the phone, then I remember. You will forever be in my heart with love. See you later.
Wanda Pillows
Family
June 17, 2021
Happy Heavenly Birthday Granny! You are truly missed! I love you so much! You´re gone, but not forgotten
Tiny Koontz
Family
June 17, 2021
Happy Birthday my dear friend. I truly miss you.
Nancy Harris
Friend
June 17, 2021
Happy 84th Birthday Granny! I miss you so much! I love you! Rest In Peace! From your oldest grandson!
Rod McGarthy
Family
June 17, 2021
