Happy Birthday Granny! I love and miss you!
~Love, Jai Bird
Jailyn Woods-McGarthy
Family
June 17, 2021
Happy 84th Birthday my dear beautiful sister. I miss you so so much, but God knew what was best. Remember I could always know my age because you were 10 years older ( when you didn't change it lol) Sometimes I reach for the phone, then I remember. You will forever be in my heart with love. See you later.
Wanda Pillows
Family
June 17, 2021
Happy Heavenly Birthday Granny! You are truly missed! I love you so much! You´re gone, but not forgotten
Tiny Koontz
Family
June 17, 2021
Happy Birthday my dear friend. I truly miss you.
Nancy Harris
Friend
June 17, 2021
Happy 84th Birthday Granny! I miss you so much! I love you! Rest In Peace! From your oldest grandson!