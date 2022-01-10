To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Granny, I miss our conversations and the inspiration you were to me! I cannot believe that you are gone! I find myself quite often still picking up the phone attempting to give you a call and realizing that you are no longer physically here! However, you will always be in my heart!
I love you so much! Rest in peace!