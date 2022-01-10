Menu
Margie E. Kearney Koontz
Margie E. Kearney Koontz

June 17, 1937 - January 10, 2021

It is still hard to believe that one year ago today God called you home to be with Him!

We miss you so much!

We love you always and forever!

Gone, never forgotten!

Rest in Peace!

With love, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family!
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 10, 2022.
Granny, I miss our conversations and the inspiration you were to me! I cannot believe that you are gone! I find myself quite often still picking up the phone attempting to give you a call and realizing that you are no longer physically here! However, you will always be in my heart! I love you so much! Rest in peace!
Rod McGarthy aka Roddy
Family
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Rest in peace Margie
Marilyn Richards- Hill
January 10, 2022
