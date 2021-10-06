Margret Turner Stanfield
September 29, 1932 - October 3, 2021
Margret Turner Stanfield went to her Heavenly Home to reside eternally with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 12:13 a.m. The graveside service will be at Pool Cemetery in Richards, Texas on FM 149 at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021. At 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, there will be a celebration service of her life officiated by Tim Skaggs and Travis Bryan, III, at Central Baptist Church, 1991 FM 158, College Station, Texas.
Margret was born in Walker County on September 29, 1932 to Cassie and Lillian Turner. She grew up with two sisters, Nell and Barbara. Later, the family relocated to Houston, Texas. Margret grew up in Houston where she met the love of her life, Jesse Stanfield, in Jr. High School. They were married July 9, 1948. Margret was faithfully waiting at home from 1952 to 1956 while Jesse served in the Navy during the Korean War. Upon his return, they moved to Richards, Texas. In 1957, Derrek Miles Stanfield was adopted into their home and in 1959 Devin Lewis Stanfield was added to their family by adoption as well. The boys grew up in Bryan and graduated from Bryan High School.
In July of 1961, Margret and Jesse joined Central Baptist Church. She dearly loved her church and was active in many capacities such as the choir, Sunday School teacher for all ages, Vacation Bible School, Senior Adult Director and Activities, WMU's Round Table, Prayer Room, and served on many ministerial search committees. No job was too small or too large for her to lend her helping hand. Margret was loved by all those she came into contact with on Sunday mornings and throughout the week as she ministered to their needs! She and Jesse also made a tremendous impact in many lives with their "Found Money for Missions" project. Friends learned of this ministry and began to add to the funds by giving money they had found which grew into a considerable sum throughout the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cassie and Lillian Turner, husband, Jesse Lewis Stanfield, her son, Devin Lewis Stanfield, and her granddaughter, Rachelle Ann Stanfield; and her sister, Nell Stagner. Margret leaves behind her son, Derrek and his wife, Susan; a sister, Barbara and her husband, Sonny Dobyns. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Kristen and her husband, Russell Treider, Daniel Stanfield, and Dustin Stanfield. She also leaves behind three great grandchildren: Hannah Treider, Chloe Treider, Evan Stanfield and a host of relatives and friends.
One of Margret's favorite Bible verses that brought her comfort during her life was John 3:16, "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, please make donations to any charity of your choice
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 6, 2021.