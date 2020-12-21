Marguerite Terry
November 15, 1931 - December 18, 2020
Marguerite Nichols Terry, age 89, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Friday, December 18, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Wellborn Baptist Church (Wellborn TX) since 1992, and most recently made herself part of the church family at Church of the Five Solas in League City, TX.
Marguerite was born outside Rayville, Louisiana on November 15, 1931 into a sharecropper's family, farming other people's land for the benefit of a place to live. One of her favorite boasts was picking 100 pounds of cotton in one day. In spite of her financially poor upbringing, she was rich with the love of her parents and sisters. Despite all hardships and working in the field alongside the rest of her family, she graduated from Gilbert High School in 1949. She married Charles Terry, Sr. on June 1, 1950; the Nichols' and Terry families had known each other since elementary school.
Marguerite is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Terry, Sr., parents Loddis and Allie Mae Nichols, and sisters Bobbie Dell Nichols, Lucille Thompson, and Clara Vick.
She is survived by her son Charles Terry, Jr. and wife Elizabeth of College Station, TX; and daughter Julie Marlowe of Houston TX. She was "Mimi" to her granddaughters: Robyn Marlowe Williams and husband Ryan of Hurst, TX; Allison Terry Jones and husband Russell of Hockley, TX; and Jennifer Terry Crowder and husband Tyler of Huntsville, TX. She leaves three great-grandchildren: Jackson Williams of Hurst, TX; Gabriel (Gabe) Crowder of Huntsville, TX; and great-granddaughter Jones due in March 2021. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces who loved their Aunt "Rite," and by many friends who made her days bright with love and laughter.
Graveside services will be held at South Central Baptist Church in Wisner, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:00PM, officiated by Rev. Marc Schooley of League City, TX.
In lieu of flowers, her children request if you choose to make a contribution, you might consider Hope Pregnancy Center, 205 Brentwood Dr E, College Station TX, 77840 (www.hopepregnancy.org
), or Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
).
