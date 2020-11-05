Menu
Maria Estella Garcia
1925 - 2020
Maria Estella Garcia

July 10, 1925 - October 29, 2020

Maria "Estella" Garcia, 95, of Bryan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A visitation will be held in the Chapel at Treviño-Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5th from 4-8 PM. Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, November 6th also in the Chapel at Treviño-Smith Funeral Home in Bryan.

Estella loved singing and her family. She delighted in the care of infant children in the years that she worked as a daycare caregiver. She was loving and kind to all. Estella was loved dearly and will be sorely missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Garcia; parents, Diego and Maria Bosquez; and multiple brothers and sisters. Estella is survived by her daughter, Marie Christine Potts, and husband John.

Please visit and sign the guestbook at Treviño-SmithFuneralHome.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.

