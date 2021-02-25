Maria Luisa LopezJune 15, 1945 - February 20, 2021Maria Luisa Jurado Lopez, 75 of Bryan, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 20, 2021.Maria was born to Jose and Thomasa Jurado on June 15, 1945 in Durango, Mexico. She met and married the love of her life Felix Lopez, on September 10, 1966 and together raised seven wonderful children.Maria loved her family. She was a stay home mom who did everything for her children and family. Maria adored and lived for her grandchildren they were her pride and joy. She was very active in their school activities, always showing up to support and cheer them on. Maria enjoyed her Spanish music and watching her mystery television shows. She was a funny lady, always making people laugh.Maria was a devout catholic, a true believer in her faith. She will be dearly missed by her family, many friends and all who knew her.Maria is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Felix Lopez; and her daughter, Sylvia Lopez Flores;Survivors include her daughters, Melinda, Diane, Leticia, Sonia, Maria; her only son, Felix Lopez, Jr.; her brothers and a sister, Jose, Hector, Luis, Manuel, Armando, and Irene Jurado. She had 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildrenA visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 27, at the funeral chapel with interment will follow at Rest Ever Memorial Park Cemetery.Since Maria's favorite colors were navy blue and maroon, the family requests these colors to be worn at her funeral.