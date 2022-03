Maria Rachel Meza



Maria Rachel Meza, 88, of Houston, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Visitation will be 1pm, Sun, Mar 27, 2022 with a Prayer Service at 2pm, both at Callaway-Jones Funeral Cener. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 24, 2022.