Maria Ruiz



Maria Ruiz, 37, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm, Tue, Jan 4 with Funeral Service at 2 pm, Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 both at the funeral center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.