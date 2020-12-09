Marian MartineJuly 20, 1923 - December 7, 2020Marian Floy (Bishop) Martine was born in Robertson County on July 20, 1923 to William Elisha Bishop and Minnie Lee (Bishop) Bishop. She was the youngest of four living children, two siblings died in infancy. She died of complication of a stroke on December 7, 2020 at the age of 97 years and 5 months.Marian lived a full life surrounded by family and friends until she suffered a stroke 2 years ago and had to move from her retirement living facility to a skilled nursing facility. Her home was always open to friends, family and neighbors. She had a cup of coffee and cookies ready for drop in company. She enjoyed gardening, making jellies and canning vegetables from the garden. She was also very talented in her artistic needlework. She did intricate counted cross stitch work. She was active in her Elliot Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Hearne, teaching Sunday school classes and attending WMU until her health declined.Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, J.W. Martine, Jr. in 2002; brothers, Buford Bishop and M.L. Bishop; sister, Bobbie B. Cole; and son-in-law, Roy E. Wilkerson. She is survived by her son, Garland Martine and daughter-in-law, Bettie of Bryan; daughter, Malta M. Wilkerson of College Station; grandchildren, Lisa W. King and husband, Mitch of College Station, Rodney Martine of Wheelock, and Marc Wilkerson and wife, Raquel of Lake Jackson. Also surviving her are five great-great-grandchildren, Marcie Wilkerson and children, Trevor and Hailey Long, Stacie W. Greaber and husband, Mason and children Hazel and Ben Greaber of Missouri City, Courtney K. Stuart and husband, Allen and children Rebecca and Emma Stuart of Lake Jackson, Laura King of College Station, and Jennifer King of College Station; nephews, Roland Cole and wife Karen of College Station and Gerald Cole and wife Barbara of Austin."Until her death, our family had five living generations with her having six great-great-grandchildren. She left a legacy for us that will live through the memories that she gave us."Due to COVID restrictions, a private family graveside service is planned.The family wishes to thank her caregivers at both Accel of College Station and Hospice Brazos Valley.