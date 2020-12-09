Menu
Marian Martine
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Home
802 Market Street
Hearne, TX
Marian Martine

July 20, 1923 - December 7, 2020

Marian Floy (Bishop) Martine was born in Robertson County on July 20, 1923 to William Elisha Bishop and Minnie Lee (Bishop) Bishop. She was the youngest of four living children, two siblings died in infancy. She died of complication of a stroke on December 7, 2020 at the age of 97 years and 5 months.

Marian lived a full life surrounded by family and friends until she suffered a stroke 2 years ago and had to move from her retirement living facility to a skilled nursing facility. Her home was always open to friends, family and neighbors. She had a cup of coffee and cookies ready for drop in company. She enjoyed gardening, making jellies and canning vegetables from the garden. She was also very talented in her artistic needlework. She did intricate counted cross stitch work. She was active in her Elliot Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Hearne, teaching Sunday school classes and attending WMU until her health declined.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, J.W. Martine, Jr. in 2002; brothers, Buford Bishop and M.L. Bishop; sister, Bobbie B. Cole; and son-in-law, Roy E. Wilkerson. She is survived by her son, Garland Martine and daughter-in-law, Bettie of Bryan; daughter, Malta M. Wilkerson of College Station; grandchildren, Lisa W. King and husband, Mitch of College Station, Rodney Martine of Wheelock, and Marc Wilkerson and wife, Raquel of Lake Jackson. Also surviving her are five great-great-grandchildren, Marcie Wilkerson and children, Trevor and Hailey Long, Stacie W. Greaber and husband, Mason and children Hazel and Ben Greaber of Missouri City, Courtney K. Stuart and husband, Allen and children Rebecca and Emma Stuart of Lake Jackson, Laura King of College Station, and Jennifer King of College Station; nephews, Roland Cole and wife Karen of College Station and Gerald Cole and wife Barbara of Austin.

"Until her death, our family had five living generations with her having six great-great-grandchildren. She left a legacy for us that will live through the memories that she gave us."

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family graveside service is planned.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers at both Accel of College Station and Hospice Brazos Valley.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 9, 2020.
Memorial Funeral Home
I can still see her and J. smiling on the front porch as we drove up to the house. She would hug my girls and say "You're warm as toast". Heaven has gained a new treasure!
Jaline Ray
December 10, 2020
Beautiful memories of a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. May You feel the arms of God comforting you when friends cannot be near. Love your family!
Beth Dauer
December 10, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the family. I must say, what a beautiful, productive life she had.
Leatrice Bouse
December 10, 2020
