Marie Burnett, 94, of College Station, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, at the funeral home. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan, College Station.
I'm so sorry for your loss. Marie was very loved by our family. We met her 1962 where our family and hers both lived on Fincher Rd. Many memories for us all with this dear lady. My condolences to her family