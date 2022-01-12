Menu
Marie Burnett
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Marie Burnett

Marie Burnett, 94, of College Station, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, at the funeral home. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan, College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
1:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Jan
17
Burial
12:30p.m.
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial
Colleyville, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. Marie was very loved by our family. We met her 1962 where our family and hers both lived on Fincher Rd. Many memories for us all with this dear lady. My condolences to her family
Linda Gail Carbone
Other
January 15, 2022
