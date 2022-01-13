Marie Burnett
December 6, 1927 - January 8, 2022
Marie Kathryn Sebetka Burnett was born on Dec. 6, 1927 to Joseph and Josephine Pavlicek Sebetka in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her parents immigrated to USA through Ellis Island in 1903. Marie went to the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. She joins her deceased husband and love of her life, Glenn Burnett, whom she married on Dec. 15, 1951. Glenn preceded her in death on July 19, 1975.
Marie attended Rudolphium School in Cresco, Iowa and graduated from high school in 1945. After high school Marie married Alphonse D. Mazoch at St. Mary's Cathedral in Kansas City, Kansas. She became a homemaker and had three children: Al, Mary Kay, and Michael Mazoch. In 1961, Marie moved to Haltom City, Texas where she gave birth to her second daughter, Janice Marie Burnett. Marie lived in Haltom City at the same address for 57 years, establishing strong lifetime friendships. Among those were: Jim and Debbie Pedigo, Betty Beasley, Don Foster, Linda Templeton, Mike Adams, Peggie and Percy Brown. Marie was most grateful for the love and support that her friends and family gave her.
After Glenn's death, Marie attended Tarrant Junior College and earned an Associate Degree by which she became a dietician. Marie went to work at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas and worked there for eleven years.
Marie's hobbies were gardening, cooking, reading, and shopping with her family and friends. Marie loved and had compassion for animals; she often adopted stray cats and dogs. Marie was an avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan. Marie was a strong and independent lady; she was very self-reliant.
Marie is survived by sons Al Mazoch (Diana) of College Station, Michael Mazoch (Linda) of Heath, and her daughter Mary Kay Harwell of Houston.
Marie is also survived by her grandchildren, Zach Mazoch (Rebecca) of College Station, Monica Mazoch of Madisonville, Shay Harwell (Will Abernathy) of Katy, Courtney Wyatt (Justin) of McFarland, Wisconsin, Jenna Tomberline (Jon) of Texarkana, Julia Mazoch of Texarkana, Jacob Mazoch of Sulphur Springs, Billy Cox of Houston, Nathan Lowry, and Shelby Lowry. Marie is survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Josephine, daughter, Janice Marie Burnett, her six brothers: Milo, George, Joseph, Stanley, Wesley, and Edward.
Services will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home, Bryan, Texas. Burial will follow at 12:30PM on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Bluebonnet Hills Memorial in Colleyville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, Marie would like donations to go to Haltom City Animal Shelter. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Accel Nursing Home for their diligent love and care given to Marie in her three years stay. Many thanks also to Hospice Brazos Valley.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 13, 2022.