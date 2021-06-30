Marie Margaret Hamilton
October 8, 1935 - June 24, 2021
Marie Margaret Hamilton, 85, of Bryan, Texas, passed away on June 24, 2021. A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, on Thursday, July 1st, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, on Friday, July 2nd, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Marie was born on October 8, 1935, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to her parents, Joseph and Esther Berardesco. She spent her childhood growing up in Asbury Park and graduated from Asbury Park High School. She then took business classes at community college and later took computer classes at Blinn College.
After completing her education, Marie decided to pursue a career doing secretarial work and resale sales. She edited military training manuals at Ft. Monmouth where she was a part of a typing pool of about twenty women.
Marie met the love of her life, Wayne Travis Hamilton, at a volleyball tournament in Ft. Monmouth where the girls from the typing pool invited the soldiers to a challenge. Marie and Wayne got married on December 2, 1956, and spent 65 beautiful years together.
In Marie's spare time she enjoyed playing piano, reading, knitting, sewing, and working with the youth in 4-H and FFA. She also enjoyed collecting coins and creating prayer books to share with her friends and family. Some of Marie's favorite memories were spending Christmas with family and taking trips with them to Padre Island beaches in the summer.
Marie was a strong, faithful and loving woman who always put her family first. She met every obstacle faced in life head on and never looked back. Marie will be missed by all who knew her.
Marie is survived by her husband, Wayne Travis Hamilton; brother, Salvatore Berardesco; daughter, Karen Hamilton Turner and husband Gary Turner; grandchildren, Austin Travis Hamilton, Sydney Michelle Hamilton, Lindsay Marie Gasper and husband Michael Gasper, Kyle Lynn Turner and wife Jillian Turner, Christin Faye Turner; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Gasper, Bryce Gasper, and Kade Wayne Turner. Marie is reunited in heaven with her son, John Hamilton; and parents, Joseph and Esther Berardesco.
Please visit Marie's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 30, 2021.