Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marissa Lynn Minor
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Marissa Lynn Minor

Marissa Lynn Minor, 21, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Services are pending and are entrusted to Trevino-Smith Funeral Home of Bryan/ College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To Theresa and all of the Minor family I am deeply heart broken and truly saddened of the passing of your loving daughter Marissa, words cannot express the sorrow that we all feel,you all are in my prayers.
michael watson
Work
April 5, 2022
she was my junior year college roommate. we had our differences as roommates do, but she was always full of light and love. she will be truly missed as well as live in the memories of many.
sydney nebeker
April 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results