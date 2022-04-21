Marissa MinorJuly 28, 2000 - April 2, 2022Bryan, Texas – Marissa Lynn Minor, 21, passed away unexpectedly April 02, 2022, on Highway 30 near Bryan in a car accident. A Memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on April 23, 2022.Marissa was born July 28, 2000, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan, Texas. The Daughter of Gary Douglass and Theresa (Maryhew) Minor. Marissa graduated from Bryan High School Class of 2018. While in High School she was a member of the Shy- Anne's Dance/Drill Team as well as earning a special award from the National Honor Society. Following her graduation, she went on to receive her associate degree in Child Education at Sam Houston University, continuing her education at Sam Houston University she was working on her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Marissa was a kind young woman full of life who loved helping Others, she filled her time with family and Friends and going to concerts.Marissa was preceded in death by her Grandfather Steve Konfrst, Uncle Steve Konfrst Jr. surviving wife Regina, Uncle Bruce Minor. Maternal Grandfather Gary Maryhew, Two maternal Uncle's Dewey and surviving wife Cathy Maryhew, and Johnny Maryhew and her precious dog Rex.Marissa leaves behind Twin brother Mason Minor, brothers Dustin and wife Gabby Malone, Josh and wife Angela Harper, Aunts and Uncles Martin and Cheryl Minor, Jesse, and Sue Minor, Marjorie Tegels, Keven and Linda Guarino, Jeff, and Sue Linn, and Grandmother Marge Konfrst. Maternal Family Philip and Teresa Lapaglia, Linda Maryhew, Ron and Julie Maryhew, Vic, and Denise Goddard, Grandmother Carolyn Maryhew, as well as numerous cousins. Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business.