Marjorie Simpson Goins



Marjorie Simpson Goins, 85, of Giddings, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at New Corinth Baptist Church in Giddings. Arrangements are entrusted to Lang Memorial Funeral Home in Giddings.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 9, 2021.