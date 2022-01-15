To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Charla, praying for you and the family.
Karen McCulloch Sonley
Family
January 22, 2022
At First Baptist Church, Monahans, I was one of Mark´s high school Sunday School teachers. I remember his consistent presence, his musical talent, and his mischief! He played football at MHS, sang in school musicals (which were excellent for a small high school). To my delight, many years later, I met Charla, and learned she was Mark´s wife. Mark and I reconnected and visited a few times before he became I´ll. The last time we talked, sitting on the ground at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, we discussed Monahans football and his high school friends. Rest well, old friend. There is sure to be music and football fans in Heaven.
Linda Winder
Friend
January 21, 2022
My condolences to the family. Y´all are in my prayers.
Nancy Jo (Sherrill) Brenner
Family
January 20, 2022
Mark and George are together in Heaven. Thank you Mark for singing The Lord's Prayer at our wedding in June 1975 and you inviting George to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ while at our beloved Texas A& M. Well done thy good and faithful servant. Our Love to Charla.
Diann and George Alden
Friend
January 19, 2022
Praying for you and your family, Charla.
Royce Yeates
January 18, 2022
Charla, my heart grieves for you. Mark was an amazingly Godly man. He will be so missed.
Teri Fitzjerrell
January 16, 2022
Charla my deepest sympathy to you and your family on your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.