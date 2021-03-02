Mark Allen Mabry, Sr., 56, of College Station, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, with services following at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are in the Care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 2, 2021.
I know you had a good home coming with your friends and family Mark. May you rest in peace.
Becky Harris
March 3, 2021
We love you Uncle Mark! You were kind, compassionate and loving throughout your entire life. We will miss you tremendously, but are at peace knowing you have your big brother, mother and father there in heaven with you. I'm proud to have had you as an uncle.
Kristen Mabry
March 1, 2021
I'll miss you, Mark. So many years of memories...you will know true peace now. Hug Bobby for me.