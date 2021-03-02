Mark Allen Mabry, Sr.



Mark Allen Mabry, Sr., 56, of College Station, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, with services following at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are in the Care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 2, 2021.