Martha Bohacek



Martha Bohacek, 90, of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday June 16th 10:00 AM, followed by Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Frenstat. Services are in the care of Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, Caldwell.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.