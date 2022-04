Martha Elizabeth Herwald



Martha Elizabeth Herwald, 85, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, with private interment later at the funeral center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.