Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Elizabeth Herwald
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Martha Elizabeth (McDonald) Herwald

April 1, 1936 - June 23, 2021

Martha Elizabeth (McDonald) Herwald, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23rd, in Bryan, Texas. Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 9:00 - 11:00am, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. A private graveside ceremony will be later that same day.

Martha was born on April 1, 1936, in Billington, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Jake and Jessie McDonald. It was in Mart, Texas, where Martha met and married James Herwald. They were married 62 years at the time of her passing. Martha and James raised their family in Bryan. Martha retired from Kroger in 1998 where she had worked for over 25 years. But she was most proud of her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

Martha is survived by her husband James Herwald; children Pamela, Mark and wife Angela, and Douglas and former wife Dawn; grandchildren Roger and wife Kasyce, Hanna and husband Aaron, Brady and husband Jonathan, Madeline and husband Nicholas, Andrew, and Savannah; great grandchildren Devin, Kaillie, Zoey, and Zeyla; great-great grandchild Kai; brother Jake; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Johnnie Helen and Bonnie.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest condolences to the family of this sweet lady. I worked with her at Kroger for many years and always liked talking with her during breaks. Such a sweet soul may she rest in peace!!
Joyce Saunders
Work
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results