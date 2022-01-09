Menu
Martha Joan Hudson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Guthrie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson-Burris Funeral Home - Enid
3002 N Van Buren
Enid, OK
Martha Joan Hudson

November 23, 1933 - December 31, 2021

Martha Joan Hudson, 88 years old Bryan, Texas resident, completed her worldly journey Friday, December 31st, 2021, in Enid, Oklahoma. A private family celebration will take place in Colorado this summer.

Martha Joan Hudson was born November 23, 1933 in Guthrie, Oklahoma to John Charles and Claudia (Hunter) Clark. Martha "Joan" lived in Guthrie, Oklahoma, graduating from Guthrie High School in 1951. Martha was 1951 Guthrie football homecoming queen and met the love of her life in Guthrie.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Jenny (Jarry) Hillman; son, Craig Hudson; daughter-in-law, Josephine Hudson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dennom) Sullivan, Jason (Alyssa) Hillman, Ryan and Reese Hudson; great-grandchildren, Brock and Emma Sullivan, Sander and Stran Hillman; one brother, Sam (Ruth) Clark; one sister, Susie Dobbs,

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Hudson; and husband Von Lynn Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fish Fisherman's Club to benefit grieving families who need counseling to assist with loss. Donations can be made through Anderson-Burris Funeral Home, Enid, OK.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 9, 2022.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
January 8, 2022
