Martha Joan Hudson



November 23, 1933 - December 31, 2021



Martha Joan Hudson, 88 years old Bryan, Texas resident, completed her worldly journey Friday, December 31st, 2021, in Enid, Oklahoma. A private family celebration will take place in Colorado this summer.



Martha Joan Hudson was born November 23, 1933 in Guthrie, Oklahoma to John Charles and Claudia (Hunter) Clark. Martha "Joan" lived in Guthrie, Oklahoma, graduating from Guthrie High School in 1951. Martha was 1951 Guthrie football homecoming queen and met the love of her life in Guthrie.



Joan is survived by her daughter, Jenny (Jarry) Hillman; son, Craig Hudson; daughter-in-law, Josephine Hudson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dennom) Sullivan, Jason (Alyssa) Hillman, Ryan and Reese Hudson; great-grandchildren, Brock and Emma Sullivan, Sander and Stran Hillman; one brother, Sam (Ruth) Clark; one sister, Susie Dobbs,



She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Hudson; and husband Von Lynn Hudson.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fish Fisherman's Club to benefit grieving families who need counseling to assist with loss. Donations can be made through Anderson-Burris Funeral Home, Enid, OK.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 9, 2022.