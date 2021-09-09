Martha Ann Martinez
October 10, 1960 - September 4, 2021
Martha Ann Martinez, age 60, of Caldwell died on September 4, 2021 due to injuries caused by a car accident. She was born the 3rd of five children to Lupe and Juanita Revilla of Caldwell.
In elementary school she met the man she would end up spending the rest of her life with. Ernest and Martha were high school sweethearts who were married on July 14, 1984. Their first son Jesse was born in 1990 and their second, Brandon, in 1998. For many years, Martha worked at Alma's Flower Shop where she shared in the joyful and sorrowful moments of people's lives. Because of this she grew to know and cared for many people. While her children were growing up, she was very involved in their education and would assist with various school projects which grew a passion within her for education.
Martha started as a teacher in the Mother's Day Out Program at First Baptist Church and was promoted to an administrative role of directing the program during her time there. In addition to these duties, she also took on the role as the three-year-old teacher at First Baptist School. For seventeen years, she loved the many children she taught as if they were her own. She enjoyed the many friendships she formed working there. She was most known for the relationship and trust she established with the parents. Teaching was her passion, and she gave all her energy to ensure each child was particularly loved; giving nicknames, potty training, and, instructing them to "make good choices".
As a dedicated member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church, she was faithful to her weekly Saturday Mass. She taught religious education and helped with the youth programs and other ministries of the church. Martha was known for bringing people together and will be missed by her family, friends, children and their families, and the many people she loved and who loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ernest Martinez; two sons, Rev. Jesse Martinez Pastor of Santa Cruz in Buda and Brandon Martinez a Lineman of BTU in Bryan; three sisters, Mary Jane Lopez and Jose of Bryan, Louisa Baker of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Monica and John Gonzales of Bryan; one brother, James and Mary Alice Revilla of Caldwell; and Bartella Rosas, her dear aunt whom she visited daily at the nursing home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lupe and Juanita Revilla in addition to many aunts and uncles of the Rosas and Revilla families.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Saint Mary Catholic Church General Operation Fund or First Baptist School Tuition Assistance.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 9, 2021.