Martha Annie Matula Schwartz
September 21, 1930 - March 26, 2022
Martha Annie Matula Schwartz, 91, was born September 21, 1930, in Velehrad, Lavaca County, Texas, and went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2022 in Bryan, Texas.
Martha was the youngest of ten children born to August and Frances Matula. They moved to Crosby, Texas, when she was nine and she graduated from Crosby High School in 1952. She met Robert Schwartz that summer and they married on September 14, 1952. They raised their family on the north side of Houston until they moved to Bryan in 1991.
Martha loved to be outdoors, working in her garden, or walking laps around the block in her neighborhood. She was a devoted member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan. She enjoyed a good game of dominos, 42 or straight or chicken foot, but you'd better bring your A-game; she was there to win and usually did. She routinely tuned her radio to the Czech Polka Hour on the weekends to listen to Ronnie Horcica; she was a big fan and it reminded her of all the dances she attended.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert W Schwartz; and her grandson, Christopher Bowling.
She is survived by her children, Robert W Jr., of Lufkin, Debbie Bowling and husband, Pat, of Houston, Steven and wife, Leigh, of Bryan, and David and wife, Teresa, of Magnolia; five grandchildren, Carl Bowling, JP Bowling and wife, Terri, Melissa Dollens, Daniel Schwartz and fiancé, Kristen, Douglas Schwartz and fiancé, Kourtney; seven great-grandchildren, Sara Dollens, Jakob Dollen, Kate Bowling, Kyle Bowling, McKenna Schwartz, Jamison Schwartz, and Dawson Schwartz; her brother, Jerome Matula and wife, Evelyn, of Crosby; sister-in-law, Josephine Schwartz; as well as a host of dear nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers are grandsons, JP Bowling, Daniel Schwartz, and Douglas Schwartz; and nephews, Mark Schwartz, Kenny Hamala, and Ronnie Hamala.
Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm at Hillier of BRYAN on March 31, 2022 followed by a Rosary at 6:30pm. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10am at St Joseph Catholic Church, Bryan.
The family would like to thank the tireless staff at Legacy Nursing and Rehab in Bryan for their care and compassion for Martha. They were much needed support as it would it would have been a rough road without them.
Please visit Martha's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 30, 2022.