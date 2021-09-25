Menu
Mary Alaman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Mary Acosta Alaman

Mary Acosta Alaman, 78, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel- Bryan . Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, at the funeral home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
28
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
29
Burial
Bryan City Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
Oh Aunt Mary, how we will miss you so much! You were the Madea in our family! She kept us together as one. You will be greatly missed! This woman knew everything about people, and if she didn't know- then you better have a seat because she was going to ask questions till she knew who your people were:) She lived a long life and cherished all her kids and grandkids. She loved her husband, her KING as she was his QUEEN! He misses her so much! These next few days will be hard for my family, please say a prayer when you can for us!
Lori Sifuentes
Family
September 27, 2021
