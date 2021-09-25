Oh Aunt Mary, how we will miss you so much! You were the Madea in our family! She kept us together as one. You will be greatly missed! This woman knew everything about people, and if she didn't know- then you better have a seat because she was going to ask questions till she knew who your people were:) She lived a long life and cherished all her kids and grandkids. She loved her husband, her KING as she was his QUEEN! He misses her so much! These next few days will be hard for my family, please say a prayer when you can for us!

Lori Sifuentes Family September 27, 2021