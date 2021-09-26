Menu
Mary Acosta Alaman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Mary Acosta Alaman

January 12,1943 - September 22,2021

Mary Acosta Alaman, was a caring, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away September 22, 2021 with her loving family surrounding her.

She was born to Candido "Joe" and Ramona Acosta on January 12, 1943 in Steele Store, Texas better known as the "Brazos Bottom"

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, son Ricky Ruiz, grandson Raymond Ruiz, sisters Janie Tobar, Lydia Becarra, brothers Gillie, Roy, Leon and Candido Acosta.

Mary is survived by her husband Manuel Alaman, daughters JoAnn and husband Jessie Hernandez, Lisa and husband Orlando Davis. Sisters Carolina and husband Fidel Castillo, Rosie Alvarez; Stepdaughter, Michelle and husband Fernando Fernandez and stepson Randall Alaman. She leaves to cherish her memory 7 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and one on the way.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm with a rosary recited at 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel- Bryan. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021 10:00am at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan with burial to follow at Bryan City Cemetery.

The family respectfully ask that you where mask for the visitation and service.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
28
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
29
Burial
Bryan City Cemetery
TX
Oh Aunt Mary, how we will miss you so much! You were the Madea in our family! She kept us together as one. You will be greatly missed! This woman knew everything about people, and if she didn't know- then you better have a seat because she was going to ask questions till she knew who your people were:) She lived a long life and cherished all her kids and grandkids. She loved her husband, her KING as she was his QUEEN! He misses her so much! These next few days will be hard for my family, please say a prayer when you can for us!
Lori Sifuentes
Family
September 27, 2021
