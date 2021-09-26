Mary Acosta Alaman
January 12,1943 - September 22,2021
Mary Acosta Alaman, was a caring, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away September 22, 2021 with her loving family surrounding her.
She was born to Candido "Joe" and Ramona Acosta on January 12, 1943 in Steele Store, Texas better known as the "Brazos Bottom"
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, son Ricky Ruiz, grandson Raymond Ruiz, sisters Janie Tobar, Lydia Becarra, brothers Gillie, Roy, Leon and Candido Acosta.
Mary is survived by her husband Manuel Alaman, daughters JoAnn and husband Jessie Hernandez, Lisa and husband Orlando Davis. Sisters Carolina and husband Fidel Castillo, Rosie Alvarez; Stepdaughter, Michelle and husband Fernando Fernandez and stepson Randall Alaman. She leaves to cherish her memory 7 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm with a rosary recited at 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel- Bryan. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021 10:00am at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan with burial to follow at Bryan City Cemetery.
The family respectfully ask that you where mask for the visitation and service.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.