Mary Ann Luza SteinMarch 9, 1920 - November 2, 2020Mary Ann Luza Stein passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1920 in St. Hedwig, Texas to Anton and Frances Gerlich Shadrock. She was their youngest child and only daughter with three older brothers, Louis, Frank and John Shadrock.She married Vince J Luza on November 12, 1940 and after a few years living on her parents homestead and helping with the dairy in Adkins, Texas they moved to Bryan settling in the Smetana Community of Brazos County to start and operate their own dairy and farm together for over 40 years until Vince's death in 1982. They were married 41 ½ years. In May 1987, she married Hugo Stein who she met through friends and they were married 20 years until his death in 2007.Mary Ann is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Doris and Barney Patranella of Bryan, Linda and Tony Schoeneman of Bryan, and Debbie and Jerry Stubbs of Austin, as well as daughter in law, Leila Luza of Bryan.Her husband's Vince and Hugo, son Anthony Luza, her parents and brothers, precede her in death.Affectionately known as "Mema", She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and her 7 great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sister in laws, Janet Luza of Bryan and Kay Brown of Maryland and many other family members and friends who loved and cherished her deeply for her love and kindness. She was a devout Catholic that God Blessed with 100 years of life and was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Ladies Guild. A remarkable and hardworking woman she will be missed by all.All Services for Mary Ann will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Visitation will begin at 1:00 with a Rosary to be recited at 2:00pm. A Mass will follow at 2:30pm with entombment following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Her grandsons will be pallbearers.Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice Brazos Valley in her honor.The family wishes to thank the staff of the St. Joseph Manor and Hospice Brazos Valley for their kindness to our wonderful Mother.We as a family are adhering to CDC Covid recommendations we ask that you do the same.