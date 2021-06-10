Menu
Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar

Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar, 67, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College, Bryan, TX
Jun
15
Funeral Mass
3:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Bryan, TX
Jun
15
Interment
Bryan City Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayer go out to the familySo sorry for your loss
Janie Rios and girls
Family
June 15, 2021
May she Rest In Peace and Everett find peace that she no longer is suffering. God is watching over them both and the family.
Larry and Delores Johnson
Friend
June 10, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar. May she rest in eternal peace.May the perpetual light shine on her forever and ever Amen. Mary Lou was a sweet person.I remember her in our younger days.She was a funny person.I am sorry for your loss,Trina,Rick,and Geneva.May God comfort each one of you,especially your mom.RIP Mary Lou !!!!
Linda C Ramirez
Friend
June 10, 2021
