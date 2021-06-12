Menu
Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar

December 13,1953 - June 8, 2021

Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar, 67, passed away peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning,June 8, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5-6 pm at Callaway Jones Funeral Home. Mass will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan. Interment will follow at Bryan City Cemetery. Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar, or many of you who may have known her as "Lou Lou" was born December 13, 1953 in Bryan, Texas. She was a woman with a heart of gold who loved to cook, dance, and listen to music. If there was one thing she enjoyed most of all, it was having company over. She would jump right into that kitchen and made sure they didn't leave hungry.

Family meant everything to Mary Lou. She was preceded in death by her father Raymundo S. Garcia, and her brother-in-law Francisco Dominquez "Pop-A-Top". She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Everett Cuellar Sr.; one son, Everett Cuellar Jr. and Anais Munoz. Two daughters, Georgianne Garcia and Tommi Cuellar. 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Mary Lou was also survived by her mother, Angelita H. Garcia; 3 sisters, Trina Dominquez, Louise and Richard Guajardo, Geneva and Gathan Salvaggio. Three brothers; Raymond and Connie Garcia, Ricky Garcia and Frank Joe Garcia along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Express condolences at Callawayjones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Jun
15
Funeral Mass
3:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Bryan, TX
Jun
15
Interment
Bryan City Cemetery
TX
3 Entries
Prayer go out to the familySo sorry for your loss
Janie Rios and girls
Family
June 15, 2021
May she Rest In Peace and Everett find peace that she no longer is suffering. God is watching over them both and the family.
Larry and Delores Johnson
Friend
June 10, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar. May she rest in eternal peace.May the perpetual light shine on her forever and ever Amen. Mary Lou was a sweet person.I remember her in our younger days.She was a funny person.I am sorry for your loss,Trina,Rick,and Geneva.May God comfort each one of you,especially your mom.RIP Mary Lou !!!!
Linda C Ramirez
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results