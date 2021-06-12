My sincere condolences to the family of Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar. May she rest in eternal peace.May the perpetual light shine on her forever and ever Amen. Mary Lou was a sweet person.I remember her in our younger days.She was a funny person.I am sorry for your loss,Trina,Rick,and Geneva.May God comfort each one of you,especially your mom.RIP Mary Lou !!!!

Linda C Ramirez Friend June 10, 2021