Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar
December 13,1953 - June 8, 2021
Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar, 67, passed away peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning,June 8, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5-6 pm at Callaway Jones Funeral Home. Mass will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan. Interment will follow at Bryan City Cemetery. Mary Lou Garcia Cuellar, or many of you who may have known her as "Lou Lou" was born December 13, 1953 in Bryan, Texas. She was a woman with a heart of gold who loved to cook, dance, and listen to music. If there was one thing she enjoyed most of all, it was having company over. She would jump right into that kitchen and made sure they didn't leave hungry.
Family meant everything to Mary Lou. She was preceded in death by her father Raymundo S. Garcia, and her brother-in-law Francisco Dominquez "Pop-A-Top". She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Everett Cuellar Sr.; one son, Everett Cuellar Jr. and Anais Munoz. Two daughters, Georgianne Garcia and Tommi Cuellar. 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Mary Lou was also survived by her mother, Angelita H. Garcia; 3 sisters, Trina Dominquez, Louise and Richard Guajardo, Geneva and Gathan Salvaggio. Three brothers; Raymond and Connie Garcia, Ricky Garcia and Frank Joe Garcia along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Express condolences at Callawayjones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 12, 2021.