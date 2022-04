Mary Jane David



Mary Jane David, 87, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. Visitation will be at 10 AM with service to follow at 11 AM on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bryan. Services have been entrusted to Hillier of Bryan.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2021.