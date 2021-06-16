Mary Jane David
October 24, 1933 - June 12, 2021
Mary Jane Shields David was born October 24, 1933 to Harold and Ella Deckard Shields at Belmont in picturesque Brown County, Indiana. She was the middle daughter of three and was born into a rural community which her ancestors pioneered over two hundred years ago.
After attending a two room country school, Mary Jane graduated from Nashville High School in Nashville, Indiana. She attended Indiana University at Bloomington, Texas, A&M University at Bryan/College Station, Texas, and graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah at the age of 75 with a B.S. degree in History/Family History.
Mary Jane married her high school sweetheart David W. David in 1951, and they have four children: Debra L Winikates (John) of Columbus, Indiana, John D. David (Tracy) of Houston, Texas, David R. David (Virginia) of Walla Walla, Washington, and Nathan S. David of Hardin, Texas.
Mary Jane and her husband became converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1987.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, David W. David, and their four children, 16 Grandchildren: Erin Schreiber (Jason), Shannon Carpenter (William), Luke Winikates (Mika), Steven David (Jenny), Daniel David, Amber McAdams (Robert), Michael David, Dalis Bertucci, Andrea David, Adam David, Kirsten David, Marie David, Kathryn David, Julia David, Dustin David, and Nathan Harold David. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jennifer David and Zachary David. Mary Jane has 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Briarcrest Ward Building, 2500 Barak Lane, Bryan, Texas, at 10:00 am, June 17, 2021. Burial will follow at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station, Texas. Arrangements have been made by Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 16, 2021.