Mary Demetria Garcia
December 22, 1932 - April 4, 2022
Mary Demetria Garcia, 89, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 5 with the Rosary Recited at 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 7, 2022, both the funeral center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 pm, Friday, April 8, 2022, at Santa Teresa Catholic Church with the interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery where Mary will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 49 years, John Garcia Jr.
Mary Demetria was born in Burleson County to Tomas and Sabina Escobeda Barron. Mary was a fast learner and quick to know diligent work would provide her a bright future for her family and friends. Our mom shared her enthusiasm for football by being a major fan of the Texas A&M Aggies and the Dallas Cowboys. She rarely missed their games on TV or by attending in person. She had a green thumb for gardening and growing the most beautiful flowers in her yard. She could share with her family and friends all about what she had planted.
Although our holidays will be a bit different with her absences, but we know how much mom enjoyed planning and preparing for the holidays. Her home was decorated for all seasons and her deep devotions to the Catholic Saints were always seen. Our dad was spoiled with her cooking, and she always had his papas and eggs with homemade tortillas waiting on him. Mom was employed at Alenco for several years showing us how a lady could work outside the house and still provide a loving and welcoming home to all. She was Catholic in faith, and a lifelong member of Santa Teresa Church.
Her husband, John Garcia Jr.; her parents; her siblings, Jesse Barron Sr., Paul Barron, Virginia Martinez, and Jannie Hernandez, all precede her in death.
Our mom is survived by her children, Richard Garcia and partner Robert Harm, Diane Garcia and wife Anna Garcia; her grandchildren, Johnathan Munoz and Paula Munoz; her grand fur baby, Cherrio; her nephews and nieces; and other family and close friends.
Our family would like to say Thank You to Traditions Health Hospice and visiting angels for their special care to our mom.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 6, 2022.