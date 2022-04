Mary Gerdes



Mary Gerdes, 89, of Deanville, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 7, at Strickland Funeral Home~Caldwell. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, October 8, at St. John Lutheran Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 7, 2021.