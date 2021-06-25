Menu
Mary Alice Jackson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
401 West 18th Street
Bryan, TX
Mary Alice Jackson

Mary Alice Jackson, 88, of College Station, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Christ Holy Missionary Baptist Church College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
401 West 18th Street, Bryan, TX
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Holy Missionary Baptist Church
College Station, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Daniel and Son Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my love, hugs and deepest condolences to a mighty strong women of faith. Sharon, just remember that wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of her beautiful memories and Ms. Mae's contagious smile. Love you sis.
Cecilia Browder
Family
June 25, 2021
