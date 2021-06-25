Mary Alice Jackson



Mary Alice Jackson, 88, of College Station, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Christ Holy Missionary Baptist Church College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 25, 2021.