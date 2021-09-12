Mary Mackey
July 31, 1945 - September 7, 2021
Mary Mackey, 76, of Bryan, left to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A visitation will be held from 11 am-12 pm, with a service to begin at 12 pm, on Friday, September 17th, at Hillier of BRYAN.
Mary, a generous and nurturing woman, was born on July 31, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, to her parents, Joe and Marion Durham. Mary grew up in Sherman, Texas, where she especially enjoyed impromptu trips to the lake with her family before school. One of her fondest memories was swimming with her beloved siblings, while her mother made breakfast over the open fire. They would eat together as a family, and be home in time for her dad to go to work.
She also enjoyed visiting the family farm in Bonham, Texas. Mary graduated from both Sherman High School and Friends Bible College in Havalan, Kansas.
Mary met the love of her life David Mackey, and they were married on June 11, 1966. She met him while playing in the band together at Sherman High School. She accused him of pulling her pony tail, and the rest was history! One of Mary's fondest memories was when David visited her in Kansas while she was attending Bible College. He got there so late that he didn't want to get a hotel room so he parked in a field to stay there for the night. Turned out that the field was the college's soccer field! They always had a good laugh reminiscing about that memory. They enjoyed 55 beautiful years of marriage together, and began and ended each day with an "I love you" and a kiss. Together, they created a loving family with 4 children. They had two daughters, Rhonna and Kim, and two sons, Scott and Stephen. Mary was an amazing mother and grandmother; she loved family above all.
Mary had many different jobs, from managing a school cafeteria, to caring for residents at a nursing home, to being the administrative assistant at the church and with Young Life. While serving on the Young Life staff, she loved visiting with the college kids who volunteered. She cared for them as if they were her own kids, and always took time to listen to them and pray for them.
Mary had many hobbies, but playing games with her family and friends was one of her favorites. She especially enjoyed dominoes and the card game, Rack-O— a game she learned with her brothers and sisters growing up.
She had a talent for sewing, and enjoyed watching romantic comedies. She always loved going for long car rides with her family, or "exploring," as she would call it. She was always interested in anything that allowed her more time with her family.
She also had a bit of a sweet tooth. Her mother's applesauce cakes, coconut cakes, and popcorn were some of her favorites!
With a deep and abiding faith, Mary was a devout Christian. She had an awesome and strong faith. She loved Jesus and serving others through Christ. She served as a Sunday school teacher for countless people, and was an active member of her "Ladies' Sunday School Class" at Christ's Way Baptist Church.
God and family were the most important aspects of Mary's life. She even collected figurines of birds, turtles, or anything that reminded her of family. Mary could make anyone laugh, she had the best sense of humor. Mary was kind, loving, and witty, and she will be missed dearly by her family, friends, and all that knew her.
Mary will be missed by her husband, David Mackey; her children and their spouses, Rhonna and Chris Callen, Kim and Artie Ashton, Scott and Lydia Mackey, and Stephen and Teressa Mackey; grandchildren and their spouses, Jacob and Kaelyn Callen, Logan Callen and Casey, Grace Callen and Eli, Amanda and Richard Metzer, Allison Braswell, Alexis Sterling, Megan and Keith White, Benson and Allyson Mackey, Sieana Rodriguez, Natalya Rodriguez, Erity and Cory Hoard, Kalie and Oreste Leon, Harrison Mackey, Jane Mackey, Porter Mackey, and Jack Mackey; and great-grandchildren, Kylis Haskell, Brooke Braswell, Harley Metzer, Masyn Metzer, Isaac Metzer, Hadley Braswell, Rylie Bass, Autumn Sterling, Keigan White, Jaxon White, Skyla Mackey, Jaycee Rodriguez, Damian Calderon, Colby Hoard, and Greyson Hoard; and her siblings and their spouses, Joe and Rosemary Durham, John Durham, and Dorothy and John Zwirn.
Mary will be reunited with parents, Joe and Marion Durham; brother, Charles Durham; aunts and uncles, Bernice Robertson, Myrle Harris, Nellie Durham, Margie Durham, Charles "Unc" Durham, and Vergie Durham; sister-in-laws, Jean Mackey and Lauresa Durham; and many other loved ones.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 12, 2021.