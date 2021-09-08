Menu
Mary E. Mendez
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Mary E. Mendez

Mary E. Mendez, 69, of Bryan, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, at Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bryan.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Service
11:30a.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
11
Burial
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God give you Peace in your time of sorrow.
Evelyn Collins Golden
September 10, 2021
On behalf of the family of Brigido Rosales ,(brother to Lupe Mendez) from Alice, Tx we send our most heartfelt condolences to the family. Our thoughts & prayers are with you. God grant her enteral rest & perpetual light shine upon her.
Judy Rosales Flores
Family
September 9, 2021
My heart sank when I saw the obituary. Praying for strength for Ms. Mary's entire family. She and Mr. DR always watched out for me to make sure I was safe at home. Now you are safe in our savior's arms.
Jackie Bell (neighbor)
September 9, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Mary. I've never forgotten what a Doctor said about her as we were all talking one day. He said Mary was a great nurse. He said she had all of her patient's cleaned, dressed and up in a chair early every day. He appreciated her hard work and dedication for the care of her patient's. As he praised her Mary giggled and turned red.
Katrina Hartley
Work
September 9, 2021
My condolences to the family of Mary Mendez. I pray for strength and understanding in knowing that God makes no mistakes. Mary has joined the love of her life Desi in the arms and care of the Lord. Prayers and love to their loved ones.
Madlene Maxwell
September 9, 2021
