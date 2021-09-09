Menu
Mary Ellen Mendez
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Mary Ellen Mendez

August 4, 1952 - September 6, 2021

Mary Ellen Mendez, known to her friends and family as "Gigi", drew her last breath on Earth to draw her next in heaven on September 6, 2021. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, was born on August 4, 1952 in Bryan, Texas to parents Sesario and Maria Flores.

Mary served as a nurse with St. Joseph Hospital for 46 years before retiring to spend the rest of her days with her late husband Desidoro "DR" Mendez, Jr., her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary loved being hands and feet for Jesus-she will be remembered for her huge heart for people. She was also a respected member of the community having touched the lives of many in health care and those who shared her love of God.

When Mary was not reading her Bible or listening to praise and worship music, she spent countless hours in the kitchen making meals or baking for fellowship. She has left a legacy of service and compassion that is well known and admired by many. "Gigi" was best known for her bright smile, laugh, and endless love of her family. She enjoyed house dance parties, fashion shows, and sing-alongs with her daughter and granddaughters. She enjoyed daily conversations on the phone with family spread across the country. She was a bright light in a world full of darkness. The love Mary shared everyone was unconditional and very contagious.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; her brothers, Sesario Flores Jr., James Flores; and son, Douglas Mendez.

Surviving family includes her son, Derek Mendez Sr., wife Amy Mendez, with son, Derek with wife Shiho, and daughters, Mia and Taylor with husband Kasen, her daughter, Nicole Cabrera with daughters, Emma and Rebekah, and her son, Robert Ernest Mendez with son, Jericho and daughters, Harmony and Sadie. Mary Ellen is also survived by her brother, Daniel Y. Flores with wife Laura, brothers, Joe Flores, Jimmy Flores, and Phillip Flores with wife Mary Jane, and Albert Flores with wife Irene. As well as sisters, Rosemary Espino with husband John, Christine Flores, Esther Flores, and Jeanette Garza with husband Frank. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Kaede, Denzo, Liam and Callan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special and most gracious thanks to Pastor Jose Alaniz, as well as the entire Team at Baylor Scott and White for the care, love, support and comfort they provided.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan, with burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family request that all guest attending the service please wear a mask.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Service
11:30a.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Sep
11
Burial
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
May God give you Peace in your time of sorrow.
Evelyn Collins Golden
September 10, 2021
On behalf of the family of Brigido Rosales ,(brother to Lupe Mendez) from Alice, Tx we send our most heartfelt condolences to the family. Our thoughts & prayers are with you. God grant her enteral rest & perpetual light shine upon her.
Judy Rosales Flores
Family
September 9, 2021
My heart sank when I saw the obituary. Praying for strength for Ms. Mary's entire family. She and Mr. DR always watched out for me to make sure I was safe at home. Now you are safe in our savior's arms.
Jackie Bell (neighbor)
September 9, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Mary. I've never forgotten what a Doctor said about her as we were all talking one day. He said Mary was a great nurse. He said she had all of her patient's cleaned, dressed and up in a chair early every day. He appreciated her hard work and dedication for the care of her patient's. As he praised her Mary giggled and turned red.
Katrina Hartley
Work
September 9, 2021
My condolences to the family of Mary Mendez. I pray for strength and understanding in knowing that God makes no mistakes. Mary has joined the love of her life Desi in the arms and care of the Lord. Prayers and love to their loved ones.
Madlene Maxwell
September 9, 2021
