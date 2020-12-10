Mary Lee (Graham) Miles, 95, of Bryan was received in Heaven on Monday, December 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor William Whitley of Austin presiding.
Mary Miles was born September 8, 1925 to Eila (Deboise) and John Graham and graduated from Old Kemp High School. She was a member of Pilgrim Rest Primitive Baptist Church in Austin where she served as First Lady of the church for 37 years in numerous ministries, held countless offices and enjoyed singing in the chorus and the choir. Faith and service were just who Mother Miles was. To her beloved family and everyone else, she was a precious blessing and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her beloved niece, Gloria Cooks and husband, Johnnie; grandchildren, generations of nieces, nephews and her beloved church family.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 10, 2020.
Mrs. Miles, Mrs. Miles was a one of a kind lady whom voice could be heard from a distance. Very sweet lady, whom loved sweets and full of laughter. She had a laughter that you just couldn’t forget. She dearly would be missed, rest in peace.
Cheryl Johnson
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
A Pastor's Wife and what a Lady! Mother Mary Miles was the epitome of a Pastor's Wife and Lady.....
My deepest condolences to the family of the former First Lady of the Pilgrim Rest Primitive Baptist Church of Austin, Texas.
Vernell Gooden
Friend
December 11, 2020
Absolutely a precious blessing to everyone. My deepest sympathies to her family. Heaven is lit up by Mary Miles & her beautiful smile.
Jodie Hodges
December 10, 2020
What a Lady! Always a sweet smile and voice. Always carried herself like a Lady! From my young age, she influenced my life and certainly the Music Ministry God placed in me, that she saw when I was around 8 years old. She loved on us, pushed us and picked us all up for youth choir rehearsal. Her patience and kindness helped to encourage us. She even loved on our kids! What a Blessing she was in my life!
Pilgrim Rest has not been the same and will not be the same. She can go on and really shout now.
Freet you know we are Praying for you and your Family. You went all the way with Sis. Miles and I know the Lord is pleased. She is at real rest now. God Bless you all! Patt Diggs- Jackson and Family.