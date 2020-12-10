Mary Lee Miles



Sept. 8, 1925 - Dec. 1, 2020



Mary Lee (Graham) Miles, 95, of Bryan was received in Heaven on Monday, December 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor William Whitley of Austin presiding.



Mary Miles was born September 8, 1925 to Eila (Deboise) and John Graham and graduated from Old Kemp High School. She was a member of Pilgrim Rest Primitive Baptist Church in Austin where she served as First Lady of the church for 37 years in numerous ministries, held countless offices and enjoyed singing in the chorus and the choir. Faith and service were just who Mother Miles was. To her beloved family and everyone else, she was a precious blessing and will be deeply missed.



Survivors include her beloved niece, Gloria Cooks and husband, Johnnie; grandchildren, generations of nieces, nephews and her beloved church family.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 10, 2020.