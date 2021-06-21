Menu
Mary Anne O'Banion
Mary Anne O'Banion

Mary Anne O'Banion, 70, of Snook, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5 - 8 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
We loved you both. From the softball ball park to MDO. Very special people that will always hold a place in our hearts
Bobby and Evie Naumann
Friend
June 23, 2021
Prayers for the family. MaryAnn was a wonderful person. I knew her through St Anthony´s MDO. Rest In Peace sweet lady
Joni Lenz
June 22, 2021
Mary Anne was such a wonderful woman full of life. I worked with her during her MDO days she always loved her students and her co workers. Heaven gained an angel. May our Lord wrap his loving arms around her
Belinda Ramsdell
Work
June 21, 2021
