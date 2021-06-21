We loved you both. From the softball ball park to MDO. Very special people that will always hold a place in our hearts
Bobby and Evie Naumann
Friend
June 23, 2021
Prayers for the family.
MaryAnn was a wonderful person. I knew her through St Anthony´s MDO. Rest In Peace sweet lady
Joni Lenz
June 22, 2021
Mary Anne was such a wonderful woman full of life. I worked with her during her MDO days she always loved her students and her co workers. Heaven gained an angel. May our Lord wrap his loving arms around her