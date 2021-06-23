Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
Mary Anne O'Banion
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Spring High School
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Mary Anne O'Banion

June 21, 1950 - June 17, 2021

Mary Anne O'Banion, 70, passed away on June 17, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1950 in The Heights, to the late Clarence Clay and Ella Mae Kelley. She graduated from Spring High School in 1968. When Mary was younger she loved to go dancing, which is exactly how she met the love of her life Luther O'Banion. They would marry in 1970 and spend the next 48 years building a family that she cherished and loved so dearly. Mary was also a beloved and caring teacher for over 20 years at St. Anthony's MDO. Nothing else in the world could make her heart melt more than a child's smile. Mary was a dedicated mother, she treasured her three children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Honey. There was nothing she wouldn't do to make her grandchildren happy.

She will be sorely missed and survived by her sister Lucy Cope and her husband Bryant Cope; her oldest son Luther Jr. and wife Renée and grandson Ryan; son Matthew and wife Colleen and grandchildren Garrett and Payton; daughter Lindsay and husband Brandon.

Please join us for a celebration of Mary's life on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas.

All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, grace and her undying love and care for all.

She now once again dances with the Love of Her Life in Heaven.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We loved you both. From the softball ball park to MDO. Very special people that will always hold a place in our hearts
Bobby and Evie Naumann
Friend
June 23, 2021
Prayers for the family. MaryAnn was a wonderful person. I knew her through St Anthony´s MDO. Rest In Peace sweet lady
Joni Lenz
June 22, 2021
Mary Anne was such a wonderful woman full of life. I worked with her during her MDO days she always loved her students and her co workers. Heaven gained an angel. May our Lord wrap his loving arms around her
Belinda Ramsdell
Work
June 21, 2021
