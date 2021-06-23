Mary Anne O'BanionJune 21, 1950 - June 17, 2021Mary Anne O'Banion, 70, passed away on June 17, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1950 in The Heights, to the late Clarence Clay and Ella Mae Kelley. She graduated from Spring High School in 1968. When Mary was younger she loved to go dancing, which is exactly how she met the love of her life Luther O'Banion. They would marry in 1970 and spend the next 48 years building a family that she cherished and loved so dearly. Mary was also a beloved and caring teacher for over 20 years at St. Anthony's MDO. Nothing else in the world could make her heart melt more than a child's smile. Mary was a dedicated mother, she treasured her three children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Honey. There was nothing she wouldn't do to make her grandchildren happy.She will be sorely missed and survived by her sister Lucy Cope and her husband Bryant Cope; her oldest son Luther Jr. and wife Renée and grandson Ryan; son Matthew and wife Colleen and grandchildren Garrett and Payton; daughter Lindsay and husband Brandon.Please join us for a celebration of Mary's life on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas.All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, grace and her undying love and care for all.She now once again dances with the Love of Her Life in Heaven.