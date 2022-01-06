To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
We lost touch with each other when she moved from Unity but I remember the good times we had. I know she will be missed. My thoughts and prayers for the family.
JoAnn Forouzan
Friend
January 6, 2022
Mary, Mary, your quote contrary, and your garden is growing! Sweet lady, I will miss your sense of humor and pretty smile , your an angel now, and hubby was ready for you to be with him. You have a wonderful family, Mary, my heart is with you and the other children, I you need something, just to even talk, I'm here for you all, May God bless you during this difficult time, but just know mama is in a Beautiful place!